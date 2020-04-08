More Disney Movies Will End Up Going To Disney + As Artemis Fowl

Share it:

At the same time that all the UCM films were delayed a few days ago, it was also confirmed that Artemis Fowl it won't hit theaters and will instead premiere on Disney + directly. It will not be the only one.

Bob Iger, president of Disney, has confirmed that the company expects to continue releasing smaller titles in its video on demand service while the pandemic continues to prevent releases in theaters.

"There are some movies that we have decided to bring to DIsney +. We have already announced one, Artemis Fowl, which was to be released in theaters. Others have simply been delayed"Iger told Barrons.

"In terms of how the movies will go forward after Artemis, there could be a few that end directly at Disney +, but for most big releases we'll wait until there's a gap. For some cases we've already announced new dates, but others will have to wait".

There are no specific examples of those movies that might not make it to theaters, but it's easy to think of The New Mutants, David Copperfield's Personal Story, Antlers, and The Woman in the Window, to name a few.

None of those films has a release date for theaters, which has led to speculation with the possibility of seeing them on Disney-owned video-on-demand platforms such as Disney + and Hulu. Initially all four films were announced for theaters.