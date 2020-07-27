"More difficult than I thought"

Share it:

Michael Hirst Vikings screenwriter and LagerthaKatheryn Winnick, who attended Comic-Con @ Home, reflected on the "brilliant end" reserved in the sixth season for one of the most important characters in the series dedicated to the Norse who, starting from Kattegat, have gained ever greater power and prestige.

In the long debate the Katheryn admitted that it was really difficult having to see the death of her character after playing her for seven years.

"I guess it was a bittersweet ending for many, but if I'm 100% honest, It was very difficult for me to see Lagertha go to Valhallah after dressing her clothes for so long. "

And then he added: "It was certainly more complex than I thought, not only facing the detachment itself, but also personally seeing my death. Seeing Lagertha go from earthly life to Valhallah was a bittersweet moment in many different ways. Obviously the scene was magnificent thanks to all the hard work of the cast and those who work behind the scenes, but it was equally sad to see it all end. Michael wrote me such a great death for you and made an exceptional funeral. "

Michael added: "It was a brilliant death. I know that both you and Travis [Fimmel] have … I know you hated me a little for how your deaths happened, because it was all so rainy and uncomfortable, but these deaths were brilliant and very emotional. I am sure that nobody will forget them. "

Katheryn then revealed a little detail about her character's farewell words on the show: "The words spoken by Shieldmaiden in the ending, that is in my dreams, we are always together, are actually the first I gave at auditions when I tried as Lagertha. Life is a circle. It all comes back ".

Michael also hinted that there will be other great deaths on the show: "The characters that all of us, including me, have learned to love, have not chosen their own destiny. Whether they live or die is, of course, all in the hands of the gods, even if I have also put a hand in it" .

