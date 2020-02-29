More details of Mission Impossible 7 and 8

Share it:

The production of 'Mission Impossible 7' faces a crisis due to the spread of Coronavirus. Two days ago it was made public that the shooting of the film in Venice was suspended due to the numerous cases that have occurred in Italy, where it is being shot.

But production, despite external problems will continue, and Christopher McQuarrie He will return to write and direct the next two deliveries. Tom cruise will return accompanied by Simon Pegg, while Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell Y Pom Klementieff They will also join the action. It seems that the roles of Klementieff and Atwell will be in both the seventh and eighth installments, along with the character Rollin Hand.

The production is in search of casting for the role of Hand, specifying that an actor is sought in the age range of 50 to 70 years. The character appeared on the television series during the first three seasons and was played by Martin Landau. This character will be flanked by two younger characters, Lambert and Paris. The first reports had labeled the character of Hand as the main villain role of the film, which was previously rumored to be the role of Hoult. However, that does not seem to be the case.

There is a main villain scheduled for 'Mission Impossible 7', although the name is unknown for now. However, we know that during the casting process they were looking for a man between 35 and 45 years old, which apparently confirms the speculation that Hoult is said character, or at least the intellectual author behind the malicious plans. This character is scheduled to appear in the next two films.

Apparently Atwell will be in charge of being Lambert, and will therefore be one of Hand's protected. Lambert describes himself as tenacious and somewhat aggressive, qualities that Atwell can demonstrate without problem given his role as Peggy Carter in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. As for Paris, he will be Lambert's henchman and is destined to have leadership qualities. The character is described as someone illegal and with rare abilities. It is not clear who has been chosen for this role, but it seems to be the type of character that could boost a career. As previously reported, Klementieff will be another henchman who will support the main villain.

It is not clear how the recent production stop will affect the filming of 'Mission Impossible 8'. The eighth installment is scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2021 and will last until the end of that calendar year. 'Mission Impossible 7' will be released July 23, 2021.