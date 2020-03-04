More details of Eder Sarabia's anger at Real Madrid

This Monday Movistar took some images in which you could see Eder Sarabia, second coach of Quique Setién at the Football Club Barcelona, ​​very angry during the match against Real Madrid of Santiago Bernabéu.

In these images, beyond one criticism of Griezmann for having finished off too strong On the occasion that the Frenchman had in the first half, there were several criticisms of which the names of the critics were unknown.

On the other hand, this Tuesday GOL took new images in which other more direct criticisms of some players could be seen. As for example to Gerard Piqué or Ter Stegen for long balls. "Shit, shit is that, the fucking long shit passes".

Or also against Arturo Vidal: "Go arturo! It is impossible to take a ball!"; to Arthur: "Again Arthur, I shit in the ostia!"and to Frenkie de Jong:" Why are you leaving there? "

In addition, he also made occasional criticism at the collective level in defense of the way in which the defensive players of the team were trying to cover Karim Benzema. "Again there, again Benzema, does what goes out of his tail".