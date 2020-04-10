 More comments from James Gunn about Guardians of the Galaxy

Share it:

We retrieve some comments that James Gunn did the other day during the "meet" to see together again "Guardians of the Galaxy" live and that we did not bring you in our summary, where we already commented that Rocket would have a prominent role in "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”, which still has no release date set.

Specifically, in this entry we summarize your comments in which you refer to the fact that only 60% of the secret reference to Guardians of the Galaxy has been discovered; who regrets removing a Drax phrase in that first Guardians movie or that Star-Lord wanted to run away from Earth after the battle of Avengers: Endgame.

Only 60% of the secret reference has been discovered

When asked about all the cameos and references from the film, especially about that hidden reference that according to him has not yet been discovered, ensures that there is still much to explore in the film, since only a little more than half have been discovered.

They've got about 60% of it

Sorry to delete a phrase Drax

Another comment he has made is that he regrets not including a part of a scene starring Drax. It refers to the moment when Peter speaks to the Guardians about Earth. So Drax says he would like to visit the planet, but the film was left without the second part of his comment, which would have shown Drax's most violent side.

After Drax said ‘It sounds like a place I would like to visit.’ and he added ‘And kill a lot of people there’. My biggest regret is not having kept this line in the movie.

After Drax said “sounds like a place where I would like to visit” I added “and kill many people there”. My biggest regret is not keeping this line in the movie. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Clearly, that second part would have shown us an even more ruthless Drax, and perhaps it was dropped at first because it was thought that it could affect how the public would welcome Drax.

Star-Lord wanted to run away from Earth after Endgame

The movie Avengers: Endgame supposed the Peter Quill's return to Earth, even if we only saw it in the final battle. The next thing we see of him is already directly on the ship, along with the rest of the Guardians and with Thor, setting course for his next destination. However, many fans wonder if perhaps in between time, perhaps Peter made a quick visit to Earth. James explains that Peter precisely does not have very good memories of the planet:

Peter despised being back on Earth and left that planet as fast as he could. He associates it completely with the death of his mother.

Recall that Peter Quill's last memory on Earth was the death of his mother from cancer, and after fleeing the hospital, he was immediately kidnapped by Yondu and the Ravagers.