More clues to the mysterious Wii U games coming to Nintendo Switch

We continue to talk about the mysterious porting of two Wii U games coming to Nintendo Switch. The rumor started from Emily RogersDigital Foundry tried to hypothesize the titles in question and the same was done by the IGN editorial staff in the latest podcast of the Nintendo Voice Chat series.

According to reports from Peer Schneider, the games in question would be two and will arrive on Switch "probably with some improvements or reworking compared to the original games."The editor tries to unbalance himself on the quality of the two productions:"the first one is a 9/10 game for me while the second one is more 6/10, always in my opinion", remaining extremely vague but making it clear that the former was judged positively by critics while the latter did not surprise the press.

Difficult to know more, among the possible candidates include Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3, The Wonderful 101, The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker HD or Twilight Princess HD. He also joined the chorus of rumors Star Fox Zero, a title that could match Schneider's description of "6/10 game" during the podcast.

Probably the ads will arrive in 2020, we therefore await any confirmation or denial by Nintendo.