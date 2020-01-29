Entertainment

More catches for Ash: the next Pokémon was discovered with a leak

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Pokémon anime was renewed in 2019, leading Ash to the victory of the League of Alola and launching him into a new adventure with the anime that started in November. In the company of Go, Ash is not making the usual route to the new region, discovering it slowly, but is also returning to places already known thanks to the past generations.

And this entailed entry into the pokémon's Ash team also already presented in the past. An example is Mr. Mime who for many years has accompanied his mother in Biancavilla, to which Dragonite has recently been added. From the first generation of pokémon, however, we could move on to the fourth.

In Japan the Candy Dokidoki Adventure collection dedicated to the anime has just started Pokémon where, in a set of 10, there are some catchable creatures. In order among these are Mr. Mime, Dragonite and another pokémon, Riolu. Both the order and the presence of these pokémon suggest that the latter will accompany Ash on his journey in a few episodes. At the bottom you can see the tweet in which there is the information sheet of the three pokémon present. Would you like to see Riolu, and maybe in the future a Lucario, in the team of the protagonist?

