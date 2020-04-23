         Mordor, a flourishing region against Tolkian fascism: the Russian version of The Lord of the Rings

Share it:

Many of us know the graph: as years have passed since the war, and influenced by the seventh art, more and more people from each generation believe that the allies won World War II thanks to the American effort despite the fact that who fought with More virulence to the Nazis were the Soviets. A bit of soft power cultural and another of the Cold War and the result was that the story, as the saying goes, has been written by the victors.

Maybe that's why there is something striking about being a Russian, Kirill EskovWhoever wanted to rewrite from a revisionist perspective what the West told us in one of their most popular fictions. No, The War of the Ring is not such a Manichean story as reflected in the Holy Scriptures trouped by J. R. R. Tolkien. These are just one more sample, in this literary case of the ignominy of the oppressive imperialists.

The last ring is the 1999 fanfic trilogy that responds to the events narrated in The Lord of the Rings from the perspective of the vanquished. An exercise in speculative fiction … for what was also originally a fiction. In the Russian case, the plot turn is accompanied by a change in genres, from medieval fantasy to espionage with touches of primitive and industrial science fiction.

In short, what Mordor was a flourishing region at the gates of the industrial revolution in opposition to the superstitions and dependence on the irrational and unscientific sorcery of which live the kingdoms dominated by the elves, the true villains of Middle-earth. Seeing in the fledgling power of the Barad-dûr a threat to their power, this immortal elite allied itself with men, dwarfs and halflings, supposedly "free peoples" (indeed races tolerated by the elven empire and manipulated to their liking) to put down the era of lights.

The Dark Lord, Sauron, is actually called Auron astonished as he watches over his people. Orcs and trolls are, by the way, just other races just as worthy than the others, but whose members have been "dehumanized" with total racism to make their extermination by the troops more bearable.

It is precisely creatures of this species that take the reins of the narration in The Last Ring, the other Ring Company whose purpose is not to destroy any ring (in truth the One Ring was a propaganda invention, a lure of Auron that lacked power magic to divert the efforts of the allies), but to find the mirror of Galadriel, this enchanted weapon that serves as a portal between the physical and magical world for the elves.

Boromir was the first to discover the plan of the villains, which is why he was killed by his own, Aragorn is a puppet of the system, Gandalf is described by Saruman as "the final solution to the Mordorian problem", and the Nazgul the true engineers of scientific progress. The role reversal list is as predictable as it is long.

The long lament for Tolkian fascism

Accusations of Aryan supremacism and vivification of socially unjust traditions have been constant throughout the history of the reception of The Lord of the Rings. Tolkien was not spared these reproaches even in its early launch years. Although the South African's talent for cosmogonic density has always been celebrated, even then his prose was branded both adolescent and protofascism breeding ground. On this last point, Tolkien felt especially bad about Hitler's appropriation of the Nordic myths, which he loved, and was vocally critical of the Nazi regime just like against communism. His political stance was that of someone against any type of tyranny and, of course, anti-racist.

And yet, it is difficult not to fit in as Eskov's critique of what was and continues to be one of the most influential novels of the 20th century, one whose master thread is the myth of a better world that has been lost because of a new and culturally mixed society, without respecting the previous hierarchies, and whose protagonists will fight to restore its splendor on the basis of a reconquest so that everything must be as it was before. In its thousands of pages, Sauron, the absolute representation of evil, never even opens his mouth.

Why is it that Hobbit Camps From the south of Italy organized in the late 70's, they founded the rebirth of fascism among the disenchanted youth of that time? Perhaps they saw in that prose the reactionary fuel to imagine a more prosperous future?

The root of this problem about what underlies the Middle-earth chronicles may have to be found in Tolkien's devotion to classical myths. Mitopoeia is how he and the other members of the Inklings called their type of fiction, one in which mythological archetypes with great tradition and cultural relevance are revisited to add fantastic themes and fables of their own. Starting from such an exercise, and since the myths are already deeply conservative stories in themselves, it becomes inevitable that in the new work an iron world view with the status quo is reflected and contrary to progress.

"The last ring was written for a very specific audience: it is a fairy tale for young scientists among whom I find myself," said Eskov in a report, who first identifies himself as a biologist (his formal profession), paleontologist and graphomaniac. rather than as a writer. "It is intended for skeptics and agnostics who grew up with Hemingway and the Strugatzky brothers, for whom Tolkien is just a seducer, albeit slightly tedious, a children's book writer. ”

“For me, fantasy is a genre with very limited rules. Among them, that the characters have to be classified as "the good guys" and "the bad guys". It is precisely that contrast between white and black that makes fantasy so attractive to teenagers. In other words, the fantastic canon prohibits moral relativism"

In essence, and in the eyes of Goodreads readers who have recorded reading books, The Last Ring thus becomes a transcript of literary revenge for the results of the real Cold War in the world of men. Another twist: if Tolkien performed a mythpoeia of European myths, Eskov has had to create an apocryphal rereading of the nerdy Bible. Since Tolkien's heirs maintain tight control over the copyright of his ancestor's work, The Last Ring is released in pirated copies on the English-speaking market. Other countries, however, do not have the same scruples for copyright laws.