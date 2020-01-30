 Mordo also rumored to return for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Share it:

In recent weeks many names of characters that would appear in the film have been playing "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" to the point of sow doubt if Mordo, who looked like the villain for this more plausible sequel given the post-credit scene of the 2016 movie, I would return for the movie.

However, it seems that the character played by the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will return for this movie as they report from The Illuminerdi, half that has also given some of the rumors about the future characters that we would see in the UCM in the coming years.

We saw Mordo in the movie as One of the Elder's students with greater dedication and quickly became friends with Stephen Strange, once he was accepted into Master's lessons. Mordo served to introduce Dr. Strange to different ideas, weapons and norms of the magical world. Precisely those rules are what make the end of the movie Mordo abandon the teachings of the Elder and Travel the world by removing magic from sorcerers. As I said in that post-credit scene, "Now I see what is wrong in the world: too many sorcerers."

Mordo would thus join an extensive cast of characters in which we would also have America Chavez, Brother Voodoo, and Clea, without forgetting the confirmed Scarlet Witch.

