Morbius will release its first trailer this week

January 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Everything points to the fact that we are at the gates of knowing the appearance of the new Sony Pictures movie in the Spider-Man universe now that the trailer for Morbius, the movie starring Jared Leto, has appeared dated to be screened in movie theaters throughout this week.

The film focuses on the character of Michael Morbius, who has just become one of Marvel's most iconic vampires and who has the difficult task of catching up with other Sony spin-offs like Venom, highly criticized but extremely effective in ticket office.

Trailer Track points out that inevitably the trailer will begin to be screened next to the Bad Boys for Life movie, so with a little luck we will have it available to watch online sooner rather than later.

In the cast we will see Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson with Leto in the leading role.

