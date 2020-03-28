Morbius: we have the first poster with Jared Leto here

Share it:

'Morbius' is definitely going to be one of the weirdest projects of 2020. The character, known to be one of Spider-man's most fearsome foes, only sounds to staunch fans of comics as he has never had until now an adaptation or cinema. Venom, Dr. Octopus, the Green Goblin They are much better known villains of Spider-Man, so Sony has a rather risky bet on their hands, but of course, with how well the move with 'Venom' came out in 2018, it is normal that they want to try a less known character again.

Except for the trailer we saw a couple of months ago, we had not heard anything more about 'Morbius', and that premieres this summer of 2020 (if the Coronavirus does not prevent it, which has already forced the release to be released until August). But Sony, at last, has decided to launch a poster, which looks like a teaser-poster, with the duality of the character of Jared Leto, which will be debated between his 'monster self' and his 'human self'.

Sony pictures

The film will focus on the character of Michael Morbius, a doctor who, after falling ill and trying an experimental method to heal himself, ends up becoming a vampire with supernatural powers. In other advances that we have been able to know through social networks or leaks, we know that this Morbius will be in the same universe as Venom and that Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Will we get to see all three characters together in one movie?