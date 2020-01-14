Morbius Scenes Trailer Connection Marvel Universe

Share it:

The first trailer of ‘is hereMorbius’, A new product from the Marvel Comics rights catalog with which Sony hopes to expand its arachnid universe.

Recall that, although fragile, the agreement between Disney and Sony has allowed both brands to be responsible and beneficiaries (in different measures) of Spider-man from Tom holland. This has allowed his character to be part of the ambitious UCM despite having Amy Pascal and company in the production of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’(Jon Watts, 2017) and‘Spider-Man: Away from home’(Jon Watts, 2019).

Like this while Thanos he did his thing, in Sony they have continued to exploit their own universe with the irregular though successful ‘Venom’(Ruben Fleischer, 2018) and that animated portent called‘Spider-Man: A new universe’(Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, 2018).

No one expected that ‘Morbius’I left this comfortable corner, or not unless I did it in such a clear way, but the first trailer leaves no doubt thanks to a couple of moments that confirm that, indeed, the Parker de Holland is part of this reality.

Sony Pictures

In this first image you can see your own Morbius (Jared Leto) crossing with a graffiti that can be read “assassin”On an image of the trepamuros. This is a direct connection to the end of ‘Spider-Man: Away from home’, Specifically with the dissemination of“fake news" by J.J. Jameson about Parker's identity and his involvement in the murder of Mysterio.

Sony Pictures

The second is even more direct since we can see a character embodied by Michael Keaton explaining: “Michael Morbius has tired of always doing good, what's new old?"

Although there is no direct confirmation, it would be very strange if we were not seeing Adrian Toomes (the Vulture), the villain who gave life in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’And that, until now, he remained in prison.

‘Morbius', directed by Daniel Espinosa (‘Life), has Jared Leto, Tyrese Gibson, J.K. Simmons, Matt smith, Adria Arjona Y Jared Harris in his cast. The premiere is expected on July 31.