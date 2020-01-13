         'Morbius' reveals his trailer: Jared Leto trades the Joker for the Marvel vampire in the new Spider-Man spin-off

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of the nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards is the big theme of the day, however, the current news does not stop and Sony has opted to reveal today the expected trailer from 'Morbius'. As you know, this is the new spin-off of the Spider-Man universe, after 'Venom', and the protagonist is Jared Leto.

Interestingly, the film with Oscar nominations is 'Joker', a character who embodied Leto in 'Suicide Squad'. The actor, winner of the precious statuette with 'Dallas Buyers Club', switches to the DC villain for Michael Morbius, a Marvel vampire initially presented as an enemy of Spider-Man, before becoming an antihero and live your own adventures alone. The same path as Venom.

The staging is carried out by Daniel Espinosa, director of 'The Guest' and 'Life'. 'Morbius' premieres on July 31st of 2020.

Leto, from DC villain to Marvel antihero

The synopsis of 'Morbius' sells us that one of Marvel's most captivating and conflicting characters comes to the big screen with Jared Leto transformed into an enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously sick of a strange blood disorder, and determined to save other people who suffer from the same fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate bet. What at first seems to be a radical success, soon reveals itself as a potentially worse remedy than the disease …

In an interview for IGN Spain, Leto states that "there is a dialogue in the film where Morbius says that he has been dying all his life and now he feels more alive than ever. And I think that sums it up. It is someone who has been affected by this horrible disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been looking for this cure. And suddenly he has this power and this physical strength, which is incredible, but it also has a negative side. There is a dark side. So that battle between light and dark is something he fights throughout the movie. "

The cast of 'Morbius' is completed with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

'Morbius' trailer dubbed into Spanish