Morbius releases its terrifying trailer and confirms connections with Spider-Man

Finally and after much uncertainty, we can already enjoy the first trailer of Morbius, the new spin-off of the Sony and Marvel Spiderverse made by Jared Leto and that presents the origins of the most sinister antihero of the House of Ideas, along with several connections with the Spider-man of Tom Holland and the UCM in the form of winks and the occasional surprise at the end of the video clip.

Jared Leto Vampire and connections with UCM

So, and after leaving behind his controversial role as Joker in Suicide SquadJared Leto returns to the superhero cinema playing Morbius, a tormented antihero which becomes a kind of super-powerful vampire following a medical experiment. So and unlike Venom (as part of the same cinematographic Spiderverse), this time it is committed to a direct connection with the UCM from Marvel Studios and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

So much so, that the trailer leaves us with several flashes in the form of winks, like the one we anticipated today about the appearance of a spider-man poster with the word "die”(Murderer) painted on it, which places Morbius after the events of Spider-Man: Away from home and the fatal outcome for Peter Parker and J.J. Jameson As a curiosity, the image of the poster shows the PS4 video game spider-man in the movie costume of Tobey Maguire, probably because of Sony's impositions.

Precisely, it is speculated with the presence of the same director of the Daily Bugle; although what leaves no doubt is the final surprise of the trailer with the appearance of Michael Keaton Vulture, the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and that it could anticipate the return of the Six Sinister ones next to the own Morbius.

Morbius will be released in theaters next July 31, 2020 from the hand of the director Daniel Espinosa, responsible for films such as The Guest or Life. In addition to Jared Leto, the film also has the participation of Matt smith as the villain Loxias Crown along with other names like Adria Arjona, Jared Harris Y Tyrese Gibson.

