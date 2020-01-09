Morbius Release Date First Trailer

Share it:

Sony ordered him with 'Venom', and waiting for its sequel, for now the expectations are focused on another project of the study of the universe of Spider-Man that will arrive this summer: the tape on 'Morbius'. Starring Jared LetoEverything indicates that it is very little to have a first look at this project.

Why do we say this? For a leak, of course. Alberta Film Ratings has already qualified the first trailer of the film and Trailer Track has dated for the coming week the arrival of the first clip of the vampire. By the way, on the score that has received this first video of 'Morbius' we anticipate that it has a duration of 2 minutes and 31 seconds and that it has received a PG classification, that is, it may not be suitable for all ages, and adult supervision is advised.

Surely this clip gives us relevant clues about a project that hardly knows anything about. It has only been confirmed that the shooting is already finished since last May and that it has a cast starring Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. This second movie from the new universe of Spider-Man movies from Sony Pictures is released in cinemas on July 31st.

In short, they will be next week, which starts on the 13th, a few days that will delight movie lovers based on superhero comics, because don't forget that the monday 13 the premiere of the new trailer for 'Black Widow' is set.