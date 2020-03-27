Morbius' new poster shows Jared Leto as Marvel's vampire

Share it:

On the cover of the latest issue of Comic-Con magazine, Jared Leto can be seen again in the role of Morbius, the Marvel vampire and villain of the Spider-Man universe who will star in the next Sony spinoff solo.

In the image we can see the actor merged with his dark transformation, being for the moment the only glimpse that we have been able to take to the aspect of the vampire in the film.

For now, no delay has been announced for this film, which should be in full post-production if the pandemic has not prevented it. The release date is still for the month of July and if the situation does not change in the coming weeks it does not seem possible that this date can be met.

To this day it is still a bit confusing how connected this tape is to the Spider-Man of the UCM and Venom despite the references that have appeared in the advancements to date. Presumably we will know for sure once we can see the film, in theaters or wherever premieres are screened when we finally live in the world of Mad Max.

Recently, actor Jared Leto has been in the news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic when he found out what was happening weeks after the outbreak began to spread worldwide. The reason was a spiritual retreat with which he disconnected from any source of information and contact with the outside world.