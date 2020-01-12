 Morbius may include references to Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Share it:

Sony Pictures looks like it could start to use Spider-Man for its movie universe even sooner than expected. Recall that the renewal of the agreement last September between Sony and Marvel / Disney on the future of Spider-Man in the cinema posed a new scenario in which the climber would be able to move from one universe to another, making it clear that we were going to have , at the moment, to Spider-Man in both the UCM of Marvel Studios and the universe of Spider-Man Pictures (the so-called SUMC).

Now a new rumor speaks that Sony Pictures could already start connecting universes with references and character in "Morbius" of this 2020. There are several insiders, including Daniel Ritchman, who are pointing to the Morbius movie will include several references to Spider-Man, specifically it is said that they could be related to the events seen at the end of last year's movie "Spider-Man: Away from Home".

In another line it is pointed out that J.K. Simmons would have a supporting role in the film, with J. Jonah Jameson interviewing Dr. Michael Morbius. It is even claimed that we would see posters of "Wanted" with the face of Spider-Man, in line with that end of 'Far from home' in which Spidey was placed as responsible for the death of Mysterio.

It should be stressed again that this does not mean that Morbius is part of the UCM of Marvel Studios, since it was already said in September that the Sony universe could refer to UCM events related to Spider-Man, without everything being part of the same universe.

