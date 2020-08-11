Entertainment

Morbius: Jared Leto will star in a movie about Andy Warhol

August 10, 2020
After the announcement regarding the new release date of Morbius, we point out this interesting project with protagonist Jared Leto and which will tell the original life of Andy Warhol and the birth of his most famous works.

To announce it is the actor himself with a post shared on his Instagram page and that you can find at the bottom of the news. Along with some shots focused onPittsburh native artist, Pennsylvania, Jared Leto also commented on the news: "Yes it's true, I'll be Andy Warhol in a new movie. I am so happy and anxious for this opportunity. Happy birthday postponed on your birthday Andy, we miss you and your genius"The multifaceted artist was the most important exponent of Pop Art, influencing many artists of the period with his works, such as his portraits of Marilyn Monroe or the sculptures represented in famous cans of Campbell soup.

Not much is known yet about this project which will have to stage the life of Andy Warhol, the writer in charge of the screenplay will be Terence Winter, already famous for his work in "The Wolf of Wall Street" is "The Sopranos".

Finally, we close the news by reporting this nice easter egg in Morbius that you can see in a photo taken on the film set.

