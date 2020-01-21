Morbius: Jared Harris confirms that his character is not Doctor Octopus

Share it:

The first trailer of Morbius It's giving a lot to talk about. And not only because the film looks great, but also because of the crazy theories that are taking place on the Internet. The vast majority of them, related to the extended universe of Spider-Man that has been created with the UCM films.

One of them talked about the possibility that the character of Jared Harris was, in fact, Doctor Octopus. Theory that, finally, has been discarded by the actor himself.

As you know, Michael Keaton appeared at the end of the trailer, returning once more for the role of Vulture. And it is one of the details that confirm that the film will be closely linked to what we have seen in Spider-Man Homecoming or Far from Home.

That is where the theory was born. What would be the nameless character of Jared Harris? We know he will be Morbius's mentor according to the trailer, but fans thought of something "bigger" than that. However, the actor has assured that he is not Doctor Octopus. He has done so by taking advantage of his time at the actors union awards, where he was interviewed by Variety. This is what he commented: "No, I love the imagination that fans have, it's exciting for me to think about the imagination that fans have. But no, it's not Doctor Octopus.".

If the anecdote were only there, it might not have such a great value. However, the discarding of this theory has caused fans to try their luck again. And, for now, the second theory has not been denied by the actor.

The latter suggests that Jared Harris could be Emil Nikos. Or in other words, it could be Morbius's childhood friend in the comics. Of course, it would make a lot more sense. However, we will have to wait for official information or an upcoming trailer.

