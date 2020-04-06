Morbius includes a nod to Venom in a new shoot image

Share it:

A new photograph taken during the filming of Morbius It would come to reveal another of the winks to Venom that we are going to see in the movie starring Jared Leto and, for now, external to the UCM of Marvel Studios despite these connections.

It is on Reddit where a photograph taken at the location of the filming of the Sony Pictures film can be found revealing a graffiti with the face and the name Venom on a wall.

CONFIRMED: Venom will appear as graffiti in Morbius Movie from r / SUMC

In the same place you can read Royt Kane as a nod to the creators of this villain, Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

The photograph was taken in Manchester, England, where new scenes were being shot for the film when production had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus leaving the sets in full view of pedestrians.

Supposedly the scenes shot in Manchester serve to recreate New York in the film, a place where we do not expect to see Tom Hardy and his symbiote since their adventures, for now, take place in San Francisco.

As much as the viewers have, there are still not enough connections with the UCM for many winks we see. Before this graffiti we already saw references to Spider-Man in an earlier trailer but it was an art from the Marvel's Spider-Man video game and not any image related to the character of Tom Holland, at the moment the only canonical Spider-Man of the UCM.