'Morbius' has a 'Venom' easter egg

Sony, ever since it 'regained' the rights to 'Spider-Man' in its entirety, has gone upstairs to create its own particular Spiderverse. In 2018 he released 'Venom', which was a public success (not so much critical) that managed to raise more than 800 million euros. After that success, he renegotiated the contract with Marvel to be able to include Tom Holland's Spidey in his films in the near future.

Not only that, but he announced the filming of "Morbius, the living vampire", one of Peter Parker's most fearsome enemies; He also announced the 'Venom 2' project, a direct sequel to the one starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, and several other projects, which remain secret, but are rumored to be part of that strategy of introducing us villains as modern antiheroes. The question fans were asking was: would all those movies be connected to each other? And the answer is simple: YES.

In this new image that comes to us from the filming of 'Morbius', we see a facade on the street with very particular graffiti: a graffiti of Venom's face. With that simple detail, it is already made clear to us that Venom and Morbius exist in the same universe, and that they will surely both join forces in the near future to fight Spider-Man. Because yes, because he is also in this universe created by Sony.

'Morbius' was to be released this July, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, Sony has decided to delay its release until February 2021, although it maintains the premiere of 'Venom 2' this October 2020.