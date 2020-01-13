General News

 Morbius first trailer

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The promotion of "Morbius" He has made himself loved and after months of complete absence, we finally received the first official trailer of the Marvel vampire movie and Spider-Man villain. These days there have been different news of interest, from that first low quality look at Morbius to that image that revealed a reference to Spider-Man that left us completely baffled.

This is the second movie of the new Marvel universe that Sony Pictures is creating and that the studio began a couple of years ago with the movie "Venom".

The cast of the film is headed by Jared Leto as Michael Morbius and Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, the villain of the film. The film also has Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson in its cast. Directed by Daniel Espinosa its premiere in cinemas is set for the July 31, 2020.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

