Morbius First Trailer – Morbius the Living Vampire

Since filming of the Sony movie 'Morbius, the living vampire' began, we have been able to see many images from the set, installed in Manchester. But everything has been leaks or photographs taken by fans. The secrecy surrounding the project is quite large, like all those that include Jared Leto and, although we already know some details of the synopsis and what we can see, and we have even been able to take a look at the actor's look, we had not yet had a chance to see the character in motion … until now!

Sony has decided to launch the trailer today so that we get an idea of ​​what we are going to find the next July 31, premiere date of the movie. Even if We had to wait until 6:00 pm in Spain to see it, we already have it among us.

Who is Morbius?

Marvel Comics

Morbius is actually Michael Morbius, a former biochemist who, due to certain experiments, ends up acquiring supernatural powers similar to those of a vampire. Initially conceived as an enemy of Spider-Man, finally the character has become a true antihero in his own header.

Created by the writer Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, the character first appeared as a villain of 'Spider-Man' in 1971. Due to the success of the character, Morbius ended up having his own line of comics, where we could learn more about his story, and how he obtained the powers and abilities Vampiric possesses.