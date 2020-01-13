'Morbius': first image of Jared Leto

Share it:

Sony, since launching 'Venom' a couple of years ago and, after seeing how well it worked at the box office (he accumulated more than 800 million dollars), he has decided to embark on a titanic task: to create a universe of his own, in the purest Marvel style, but with the characters of Spider-Man. This desire to create that universe has confronted Marvel for the rights of Spidey, although Sony finally gave some ground. But at Sony they are calm because they have the future covered. Not only will 'Venom 2' arrive this October, but in summer we will have 'Morbius: the living vampire'.

Starring Jared Leto on his return to the superhero movies (after the bad experience that supposed to interpret the Poker in 'Suicide Squad'), release 'Morbius'is a risky move, since it is a character very little known by the general public, and even by Spider-Man's own fans, that would never place Morbius as one of his favorite villains in the Trepamuros comics. Even so, Sony wants to go all out, and a sample is the first leaked image of the film, in which clear intentions are scary.

Sony Pictures

In this first image, we see Leto characterized as Morbius and the truth is that the resemblance to the comic strip cartoons is amazing. And the image not only gives us evidence that they are looking for a film closer to terror, but that the character's anguish can also be seen having become a vampiric being.

The movie will arrive on July 31, 2020 and both the trailer and the poster are just around the corner.