 Morbius delays its release in Spain to August 7

Sony Pictures Spain announces the delay in the release date of the film Morbius, the second Sony Pictures spin-off of the Spider-Man universe after the success of Venom. The new release date is August 7 for Spain, compared to the previous date of July 31.

This delay comes at the very moment when movies like “A quiet place 2” or "F9" They are delaying their premieres because of the coronavirus. As we look with some doubt what will happen to “Black Widow”, which still has six weeks to act, this news arrives, although it does not seem to be related to the already considered global pandemic.

At the moment it seems that this delay affects only Spain, that is, in the United States it continues to maintain its date of July 31. Therefore, the film will be released beforehand in domestic territory, in addition to other countries such as Brazil, Germany or the United Kingdom, which have a premiere set for July 31. Spain does place it on a par with France, where the film will be released on August 5.

