 Morbius delays its premiere until March 19, 2021

Sony Pictures finally reacts to the current situation we have and does so in the most radical way compared to other film studios. Frnete other studios that have delayed their releases for a few months, or if a clear date but with a view to continue releasing them in this 2020, Sony Pictures cut it off and its next releases for 2020 are delayed until 2021.

The one that affects us the most is the movie "Morbius", which is leaving its July 30 premiere to go to March 19, 2021that is, practically a year away.

Other movements that the study has carried out have been moving "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" from July 10 to March 5, 2021, which was the date that the film adaptation of Uncharted had. This now passes to October 8, 2021, which was the date reserved for a future premiere of a Marvel movie, who stays therefore without a new date. Another move is the delay of "Peter Rabbit 2", from August 2020 to January 15, 2021.

What is going to happen with other Marvel projects that Sony Pictures was also up to, such as for example Venom 2, which was to be released in October, or the third film of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, whose filming was to begin this July and in fact has just been added by cinematographer Seamus McGarvey ("The Avengers", Godzilla). Theoretically Morbius It was going to help introduce the wall-climbing in the Marvel universe of Sony, for perhaps Venom 2 already offers some appearance of the wall-climbing. We do not know a requirement in the study plans that Morbius continue to be released before Venom 2, and therefore, that the symbiote film will not be released this year either.

