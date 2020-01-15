Morbius Can Introduce Jared Harris As Doctor Octopus

Share it:

After the success, surprise, of 'Venom', Sony He decided to check that more Spider-Man villains could extract from his pages. The chosen one was Morbius, whom we have already seen in his first trailer Just a couple of days ago. But perhaps it is not the only bad guy of the trepamuros that we see in this movie.

Known as the living vampire, from this individual tape we have known that we will not see Spidey's villain, but a antihero. It is Jared Leto the one chosen to transform into Michael Morbius, but who else will appear in the movie? Will also be Matt smith as the villain of the film, Crown Loxias; Tyrese Gibson It will be the FBI agent charged with investigating the murders committed by Morbius; Adria Arjona ('True Detective' season 3) will be Martine Bancroft, Morbius' fiancee; Michael Keaton doing a cameo like Vulture ('Spider-Man: Homecoming') and finally Jared Harris, whose role has not been confirmed (yet).

Since Harris's role remains a mystery, the fandom marvelita He has decided to make his own caballas and give him a character. Who? Doctor Octopus. Why? Two reasons have led them to point in that direction. First, Keaton's surprise presentation in the trailer led fans to check that we are facing a film that It is part of MCU.

Spider-Man villains

Now let's collect the Spider-Man villains that we have seen or that are already confirmed: Morbius, Adrian Toomes, Shocker, Venom, Mysterio … What do they all have in common? That we haven't seen the real Spider-Man villain in action yet: Doctor OctopusOtto Octavius The fact that we are going to have Vulture (Vulture) in 'Morbius' has been understood as an anticipation of the presentation of the true enemy of the trepamuros, because after all, we cannot have the Six Sinister slowly reaching our lives Without their leader Comic book readers will know that The Six Sinister It is a group of villains from the Marvel Universe gathered by Dr Octopus to eliminate Spider-Man. Originally these were, in addition to Octopus himself: Electro, The Vulture, The Sandman, Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter. Three of them have already been presented and Kraven has his own film also on the way. True, Harris could be the Sandman, but at the moment they bet they give everything to see the leader.

The tracks in the trailer

On the other hand, the trailer itself shows Jared Harris. Although his name is not mentioned, you can see how he acts Morbius' father / mentor figure, something Octopus did in the comics before becoming a villain. This nameless subject is a man of science, just like a flashback of the youth of the living vampire shows us Harris in a lab coat. Ahem, ahem. Don't you see him with four more limbs attached to his body?