'Morbius' and 'Ghostbusters' by 2021

They were two titles of Sony we were looking forward to: the presentation of Morbius inside the Spiderverse that is weaving the studio and the return of the Ghostbusters. These two titles had their premiere scheduled for this summer, but the study has confirmed that delay his arrival in theaters updating his release schedule.

These are the latest titles that join an increasingly thickened list of productions that have seen their premiere altered by the current health crisis. With theaters closed, no one really knows when their doors will reopen. That is why the studios are making two decisions: delay the premiere until next year or bet on showing it to the entire world through virtual platforms. In the case of Sony, both 'Morbius' and 'Ghostbusters: Beyond' already have new dates awarded in the 2021.

Now the new ghost hunters will hit the movies on March 5, 2021 and the vampire of Jared Leto will do so two weeks later the March 19, 2021. Another title that jumps from 2020 to 2021 is the sequel to 'Petter rabbit'to be released on January 15 next year.

These new dates have forced Sony to reorganize its 2021 calendar as well. For example, the Tom Holland film 'Uncharted', which was to arrive on March 5, 2021, that is, the new date for 'Ghostbusters: Beyond', will now be released on October 8, that is, seven months later. There are also projects that have directly run out of a new release date, such as Sony's untitled film and Marvel who was going to connect 'Spider-Man', 'Venom' and 'Morbius' or the Tom Hanks story'Greyhound'.

The only one that has remained unchanged is Kevin Hart's drama 'Fatherhood', which had already been delayed to January 2021 before the health crisis hit.

In summary, this is, for now, the new release schedule of Sony: