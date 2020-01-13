'Morbius': all about the movie

Share it:

'Morbius: the living vampire'It is one of the most anticipated (and enigmatic) projects of next year. Sony decided, by assigning the rights of Spider-Man to Marvel, that it could exploit the rest of the catalog of characters that make up the Spidey comics. And there we have 'Venom', a film that nobody had a priori, but that made more than 800 million at the box office, and that has already confirmed its sequel, which for now responds to the name of 'Venom 2'.

Following in the wake of this surprise success, Sony has decided to continue expanding its own film universe without Spider-Man (except the anime in 'Spider-Man: a new universe') and now it's Morbius's turn, known as the living vampire, and who has served as a Spider-Man villain, but also as a tormented anti-hero. The secret involves production, but we will do a little review of everything we know so far:

What is the release date of 'Morbius'? And his synopsis? Will you share universe with 'Vemon'? Who is in the cast? Will Spider-Man be there? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'Morbius' Release Date

The release date of 'Morbius' is July 31, 2020, confirmed by Sony. In the month of July 2020, the living vampire tape will not be alone or many. In fact, the competition is going to be brutal as it will premiere alongside: 'The Minions 2', 'Green Lantern Corps', 'Jungle Cruise' (with The Rock), 'Ghostbusters 3' and the new Christopher Nolan. A movidito summer of 2020 awaits us.

'Morbius' Synopsis

The synopsis of 'Morbius' For now, it remains absolutely secret. But there are some things we already know:

– It won't be related to Marvel's Spiderverse, so there will be no references to Tom Holland movies.

– It will be a horror movie with action dyes.

– Morbius will not be a villain, but an antihero.

– Will have a gothic touch quite present

– Same universe as 'Venom'.

Far from that, we don't know much more. But,Who the hell is Morbius? SThis is one of Spider-Man's villains whose true identity is that of a former biochemist named Michael Morbius who, after a failed experiment to cure his blood disorder, ended up with superhuman abilities and vampiric physical traits. The first time we saw him was in 1971 fighting the Spiderman.

'Morbius' Cast

The first cast member of 'Morbius' confirmed was Jared Leto, who will play the protagonist. The actor, who is also part of the DC Universe (played the Poker in 'Suicide Squad'), jump to Sony's Marvel. But he will not be alone. Matt smith is another of the signings of the film, and will play the villain of the film, Crown Loxias, friend of Morbius, and with the same disease as the protagonist.

Tyrese Gibson, which we have seen in the saga of 'Fast & Furious', will play an FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders committed by Morbius and his bloodlust. Adria Arjona ('True Detective' season 3) will be Martine Bancroft, Morbius' fiancee, and who will fight alongside him to find a cure. And finally, it will be also Jared Harris, son of the mythical actor Richard Harris, whom we met as Moriarty in 'Sherlock Holmes: shadow game' (and we don't know if it will be in 'Sherlock Holmes 3'), but his role is secret for now.

'Morbius' Director

The director of 'Morbius' is Daniel Espinosa, director of films like 'Life', which was speculated to be a prequel to 'Venom', or 'The Guest', action tape with Ryan Reynolds.

'Morbius' Trailer

The 'Morbius' trailer this will be released January 13, 2019.

'Morbius' Images

For now, the images that Jared Leto has shared through his networks, and an image of the shooting set, as well as a first look at the vampire's look in the film.

