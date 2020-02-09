Morbius aims to be located in the universe of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Share it:

The new star of Marvel, Jared Leto, is ready for its premiere on the big screen with Morbius. The vampire movie has connections with the franchise of Spider-man, so many fans wonder if we will see references to the arachnid superhero universe of Tom holland.

A new photo of the film set that confirms certain references to the Spider-Man universe has appeared, but not precisely the one we saw played by Tom Holland. According to the ComicBook website, one of those images shows a New York bus decorated with a "wanted" sasapland from Spider-Man. The funny thing about this ad is that it contains the logo of the Daily Bugle, the newspaper run by the infamous J. Jonah Jameson.

This logo differs from what we saw in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Away from home, and instead is the same image of the Daily Bugle that we saw in the original Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire.

This adds to the cameo we saw from the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire during the official trailer of Morbius. The arachnid superhero appeared in a graffiti on the walls. What betrayed his identity was the mythical pose that starred on the cover of the tape.

It is possible that Daniel Espinosa, director of Morbius, wanted to pay his particular tribute to the first trilogy of Sam Raimi. In addition, the well-known director of Spider-Man sounds a lot lately as the new director of Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

Morbius will hit theaters next July 31, 2020. His plot will revolve around one of Marvel's most iconic villains. A doctor named Dr. Michael Morbius suffers from a blood disease that attempts to cure with a failed experiment. After this, he ends up becoming a fearsome vampire.