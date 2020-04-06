Moratti, former president of Inter: "Messi is not a forbidden dream"

Massimo Moratti, ex-president of Inter Milan, considered this Monday that a signing of the Argentine Lionel Messi by the Milanese team "it is not a forbidden dream" and he foresaw "weird things" in soccer when the coronavirus pandemic ended.

"I think Messi is not a forbidden dream for Inter at the moment. Neither was it before this tragedy (the pandemic). I think that Messi, who has his contract expired, it would deserve an effort by society to try to sign him ", Moratti said in an interview with the Italian national radio station "Radio Rai".

"I do not know if the coronavirus situation changes the possibility of achieving this goal for better or for worse. Now everything has changed, you have to understand how football will change ", continued.

Moratti was president of Inter who won the treble in 2010 with the Portuguese José Mourinho on the bench and, during his tenure, acknowledged that he had the dream of signing Messi for his club.

The ex-owner of the Milanese club was asked about the possibility that Messi could land at Inter after several Italian sports newspapers highlighted the drop in the value of the players after the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

"Nor should you be too opportunistic, there is the risk that those with economic power can take advantage of the crisis. At this level there is the possibility of seeing strange things at the end of this season "Moratti said.