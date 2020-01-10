Morata heats the derby with a tweet to Real Madrid before the final of the Super Cup

The Atlético de Madrid won Barcelona on Thursday (2-3) in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. A crazy party in which many names stood out, including, Álvaro Morata.

There will be no Classic in the final of this Spanish Super Cup that is played in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and yes a Madrid derby thanks to the final push of an Atlético de Madrid.

The rojiblanco striker said after the game that his team “never stopped believing”, A phrase that has already become a motto of Diego Pablo Simeone. Not an hour had passed since the final whistle and he already had his eyes on Sunday's game. "The work is done in half, you have to play a final on Sunday"

"We are very happy and we have to rest, we have an end there," said the striker who scored 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 81st minute of the crash. “It's a final. No matter everything, no matter how the game was with Valencia. It is a final and we have to rest because we will have to make a very big effort”He pointed out.

Not only with this, Morata has made a publication on the social network Twitter that has become viral instantly. In it he commented that it was not only a phrase, underlining the quote “never stop believing" Y "another way of understanding life" The player finishes the publication with a "Forza Atleti"