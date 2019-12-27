Morata: "At Atlético I feel at home"

The striker of Atlético de Madrid Álvaro Morata He pointed out that 2019 has been "a very important year" for his team because "the cycle changes are difficult to face", but he has assured that they are "on an upward line" and that they are "building a stronger team" of facing the second half of the course.

"It has been a very important year for us because cycle changes are difficult to face and today the League is becoming more complicated and the Champions League is becoming more complicated. It has been a very short adaptation process for new players and we are increasingly building a stronger team, "said Morata, named 'Five Star Player' in October.

The forward assured that his team crosses "an ascending line". "That's the important thing for us. In the end everyone wants to be up in the months of November or December, but what counts is where are you in June. We have a lot of work ahead and many competitions, "he recalled.

About a year after his signing for Atlético, the Spanish international said he is "spectacular" in the club. "I feel at home, I am very comfortable with all my teammates, with the people of the club, with everyone, "he said.

Finally, he gathered his wishes for the new year that is about to begin. "That we win titles and that we all have a lot of health, which is the fundamental thing in life. From there, we can be champions of whatever. We are going to give everything to try to make 2020 better than any year," he said. .