Morata affirms that "it was always Atlético" and regrets "having played in the Calderón with other shirts"

Álvaro Morata was very forceful about his Real Madrid past. During an Instagram live with him Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini, the Madrid forward claimed that "It was always Atlético de Madrid" and that he regrets having played for Vicente Calderón with "other shirts".

"As a child, he was an Atlético ball boy. Then came a period in which I stopped enjoying playing with my friends, "the forward began to explain." The change that goes from being a child who has fun playing soccer to becoming a bit professional. People start having representatives, sponsors for the boots … I felt a little pressure. I wasn't playing as a starter and I decided to leave, "he explained.

During the celebration of his last goal -third goal against Liverpool at Anfield-, the player He knelt down and apologized to the stands. Morata did not want to clarify why such an apology was due and some social network users pointed to his Madridista past.

The tears are already far away during his presentation with Real Madrid; Morata spoke very briefly of his time at the white club. "I played a year in Getafe. It was a beautiful year, and from there I went to Real Madrid, but I went to Vicente Calderón with my father and dreamed of playing there. Unfortunately, I started playing with other jerseys and not with Atlético's, but I was always from Atleti, "he explained.

When Fognini It reminded him of the two Champions League finals achieved with Real Madrid, Morata said: "Yes, what you lived through is remembered, but now I'm happier than ever. "