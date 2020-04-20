Sports

Morata affirms that "it was always Atlético" and regrets "having played in the Calderón with other shirts"

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Álvaro Morata was very forceful about his Real Madrid past. During an Instagram live with him Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini, the Madrid forward claimed that "It was always Atlético de Madrid" and that he regrets having played for Vicente Calderón with "other shirts".

"As a child, he was an Atlético ball boy. Then came a period in which I stopped enjoying playing with my friends, "the forward began to explain." The change that goes from being a child who has fun playing soccer to becoming a bit professional. People start having representatives, sponsors for the boots … I felt a little pressure. I wasn't playing as a starter and I decided to leave, "he explained.

During the celebration of his last goal -third goal against Liverpool at Anfield-, the player He knelt down and apologized to the stands. Morata did not want to clarify why such an apology was due and some social network users pointed to his Madridista past.

The tears are already far away during his presentation with Real Madrid; Morata spoke very briefly of his time at the white club. "I played a year in Getafe. It was a beautiful year, and from there I went to Real Madrid, but I went to Vicente Calderón with my father and dreamed of playing there. Unfortunately, I started playing with other jerseys and not with Atlético's, but I was always from Atleti, "he explained.

READ:  Formula 1: canceled the first three races; studying starting in May

When Fognini It reminded him of the two Champions League finals achieved with Real Madrid, Morata said: "Yes, what you lived through is remembered, but now I'm happier than ever. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.