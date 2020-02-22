Morales gives the victory to Levante against a Real Madrid that gives the lead

Real Madrid fell defeated for the second time this season in LaLiga against a Levante UD that deserved the victory after a great second half. Morales scored the only goal of the game in an action in which Courtois failed. The white team will reach the Classic behind in the league standings: Barcelona, ​​new leader.

The team of Zidane jumped to the green of the Ciutat de Valencia with desire and from the first minute he went for the goal. Hazard, Modric, Isco and Benzema They were very active in the early stages, but Aitor Fernández broke down all attack action by Real Madrid.

Curiously, the best action of the first act came after a mistake by the Levante goalkeeper. In a corner kick Aitor cleared badly and Casemiro, with everything in favor, finished off for a little. Paco López's team, meanwhile, had its best chance in a counterattack mishandled by Borja Mayoral.

In the second act, with more minutes and meters in the legs, more dangerous occasions began to occur both on one side and the other. Hazard and Mayoral wasted two quite clear hand-to-hand while Bardhi was close to scoring with a distant shot.

Shortly after Hazard would leave injured limping for problems in the right ankle. During the game it was not possible to notice if the Belgian's illness came from a blow or if it was something he himself. Álvaro Benito and Iturralde González stated in 'Carousel Deportivo' that the fact that they did not put ice on him and because of his limping way could indicate that it was more of a blow than of something muscular.

Little by little, Levante grew in the game and began to generate more goal opportunities than Real Madrid, but neither managed to break the initial 0-0. And that's when Morales emerged to notice the improvement of the Levant in the light. The 'commander' of Levante hit a door slam and Courtois made the mistake of lowering his arms when he thought the ball was going out.

Ten minutes I had Real Madrid to try to score in Orriols. But although Vinicius was very active, Zidane's team did not achieve as much as he needed and he lost his second league game this year.