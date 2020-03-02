 Moonstar stars in the new spot of The New Mutants

Share it:

Fox's marketing leaves us a second TV Spot of the movie "The New Mutants", which completes the seen the other day. On this occasion, the promo focuses its attention on the character of Dani Moonstar to see her run away from the Demon Bear, the spectral beast that is hunting her. As we know the film takes inspiration from the saga "The Demon Bear" by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, one of the best known stories of the New Mutants. In the comics, the Demon Bear is connected to Dani as this beast claimed to have killed Dani's parents when he was a child and promised that he would hunt Dani until he was done with her.

In the arc of comics, Dani confronts the Demon Bear and is attacked by him. The other New Mutants take Dani to a hospital, but the Demon Bear follows them there. Together, they face the creature. From what we have seen in the trailers, something very similar will occur in the film.

The spot begins with Cecilia Reyes trying to persuade Danielle Moonstar that she is safe on the premises and that they are doing all this to help her. It is not long until we begin to see how young mutants face a series of illusions and disturbing events. The taking of the walls that extend towards Danielle is still incredibly creepy.