Moons of Madness review for PS4 and Xbox One

Sometimes an exclusive launch on PC gives you and sometimes it takes away. Moons of Madness It was launched on October 22, 2019, but it went quite unnoticed as it did not appear on any console. Thus, it was decided to bet on reaching a larger audience and that more users could try a title with good ideas. "We are happy to see that the game was well received on PC, but we know that many players prefer to play horror games on the console, on a larger screen and with the curtains closed"says Ivan Moen, CEO of Rock Pocket Games. Indeed, the time has come to give this reinvention of the myths of H.P. Lovecraft that we originally missed.

In addition to the work of the Providence writer, whose work Mountains of Madness (In the mountains of madness) is precisely the one that has turned the game title, Moons of Madness is based on the rich folklore and mythologies of Funcom's Secret World Legends. Both games are set in the same thematic universe, but you don't have to play both to enjoy each one separately. A first person horror title is built on these two pillars in which we play Shane Newehart, an engineer sent to Invictus, a modern research post on Mars that really studies a mysterious sasaplandal that comes from the Red Planet.

The title does a great effort in his script to play with what the user already knows, but the protagonist does not. Your character's security clearances are so low that you don't even know that this mysterious sasaplandal exists, which in addition to serving as a pattern to progress and access blocked places, serves to present that feeling of fear of the unknown. The player knows in advance that this sasaplandal is of intelligent origin, but for Shane it is only a security flaw whereby the emergency lock has been activated.

Of course, things will soon get ugly and we will attend a "well, that escalated quickly ". As we were able to see last year in a more or less similar work like Observation, or even Prey or Alien Isolation, fears as real as isolation or paranoia may be key When you are alone in space and the only possibility of rescue is hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, they mix with the supernatural touch when we begin to see and hear things that are not there. Or if? Are they real or the fruit of your imagination?

All this setting and adaptation of Lovecraft's stories to a different context works, as does the story in general, but not so much its execution. Its rhythm seems quite slow, closer to a walking simulator than a title of terror to use. The fact that Shane is a simple maintenance technician, a profession that is certainly not the most fun in the world to apply to a video game, makes the adventure full of most tedious tasks repair and search for objects to try to keep everything in order until you realize that it is of little use that the station will be nickel-plated.

To try to build this entire narrative, relies heavily on the resource of searching for text files of various types on which the whole background is set and that they serve to let Shane Newehart (and to a lesser extent also the player) know what has been happening and the real reasons why the Red Planet is being investigated. Among all this accidental research, in which Shane is discovering what he had not seen coming, we will find certain puzzles, which are undoubtedly the highlight in playable terms, although they are not always at the average difficulty level that they have and there are some that it looks like they were desasaplanded in 5 minutes.

It doesn't get much better when we go outside, in a cheated invitation to discover "the hidden face of Mars". There are certain mechanics of survival and resource management, since our spacesuit has an oxygen meter, but due to the existence of recharging points, we will never feel that suffocation. Nor in encounters with enemies. The game deprives you of weapons or objects to use as such with the intention of generating a feeling of helplessness, betting more on the stealth and flight. However, it doesn't become minimally challenging until the end of the adventure.

Visually we find a fairly well-resolved game for a humble studio like Norwegian. We find some scenarios that perfectly reflect the two faces of Mars, their lights and shadows and an ambient lighting system that becomes the protagonist in some situations. Their modeling is correct and only a few creature animations are out of context and out of context. Despite not being an excessively demanding game in terms of graphics power, it will suffer from some annoying point freezes and slowdowns in the frame rate per second, although fortunately in this case it will not harm key situations at a playable level since, as we said previously , we will never be really demanded so that lost frames cause us to miss something very important.

Also worth mentioning is the sound, an even more protagonist in horror games. From our protagonist's breathing, which varies in intensity according to his stress, to a level dub in English, accompanied by a fairly respectable Spanish translation. Of course, our recommendation is to play it with headphones, since it has the odd type jumpscare If you are fans of that masochism of testing your heart beat.