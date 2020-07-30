Moon Studios, Ori's authors working on an action RPG: what can we expect?

Share it:

The contract linking them to Microsoft – the company for which they published the two beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of The Wisps – has concluded the guys from Moon Studios have announced a new agreement with Private Division, formerly publisher of Kerbal Space Program, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and The Outer Worlds.

Private Division will be responsible for publishing the new work of Moon Studios, revealed by the developers with the following words: "an action RPG that – hopefully – will set new standards!". This is the only information disclosed, but we can already make some speculation about it. To begin with, we also expect his arrival on the PlayStation home platforms: as Xbox Game Studios titles, the two Ori were published at launch exclusively on Xbox One and PC. Only the first of the two, Ori and the Blind Forest, has crossed the borders of the two platforms – four years after launch – to land on Nintendo Switch.

What can we expect, however, from the game itself? A clue has already given us the founder of the studio Thomas Mahler last April, when during an interview he clearly said that their next project has to do with humans, and not with fantastic creatures. On that occasion he explained that Ori's fantasy setting allowed the studio to tell stories with strong themes in an easier way, but that now they intend to face them by bringing human beings into play: "(In Ori) the Kuro species commits genocide, right? Hell, it's crazy! But using fantastic creatures allowed us to tell emotionally very hard stories without people asking too many questions. We are dealing with this right now, our next game will be about humans. " Now we can't wait to find out how Moon Studios intends to set new standards!