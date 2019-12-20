General News

 Moon Knight would be filmed in the UK in 2020

December 20, 2019
Maria Rivera
Moon Knight in Marvel comics

Marvel Studios could change filming location for project production "Moon Knight", the series they prepare for Disney +. With two series already in production in Atlanta and two more to be produced in 2020, Marvel Studios will move to Pinewood, United Kingdom, to shoot this other series.

Although specific dates are not yet known, it would be expected that their filming would be among the productions of "Eternals" (which will end in early 2020) and "Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness" (which is expected to start shooting in summer 2020), if everything continues as planned. Therefore, it is believed that we could hear news related to the casting in early January, when we begin to return from the holidays.

With the production of “Ms. Marvel ” located to start in April and the possibility that "Moon Knight" it is rolled in the first half of 2020, it is sounding more and more strongly that there may be a change of dates and there are more premieres of Marvel Studios in 2020 and in 2021.

