Moon Knight, Oliver Jackson-Cohen does not lose hope: ‘I would love to’

Moon Knight is one of the biggest questions regarding the medium-term projects of Marvel Studios: the Disney + series is currently still without a leading actor and the choice available is obviously quite varied, between fan dreams and actors who would make false cards to enter to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among these there is also Oliver Jackson-Cohen: the star of The Haunting of Hill House has not hidden that he still has some hope of being able to be chosen as the protagonist of the show, while admitting that he has been educated on what concerns Moon Knight only recently through social media.

“Twitter is kind of an encyclopedia, I was really very lucky because people educated me on everything you need to know about Moon Knight and the world it belongs to. The truth is that I don’t know anything about it, nobody called me to propose it to me but I repeat, rest of my idea, Moon Knight is a really, really fascinating character and I would love to get my hands on it, but in these cases you never know, quite right?“explained the actor.

The latest rumors, meanwhile, continue to speak of Keanu Reeves as the protagonist of Moon Knight; some fan-art, on the other hand, have already imagined Daniel Radcliffe in the role of Moon Knight.