 Moon Knight delays its start of filming to November and moves to Atlanta

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Moon Knight in Marvel comics

Important news for the production of the series "Moon Knight" it seems that it suffers a slight delay and change of plans. The Marvel Studios series for Disney + was scheduled to begin recording this August, like so many other series in the studio, in the United Kingdom, at Pinewood Studios. However, the plans are delayed until the month of November.

The other prominent part of the news is that the production will no longer take place in the United Kingdom, but that will take place in Atlanta, usual location of other Marvel Studios productions, such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, "WandaVision"or "Loki".

The casting of the series would continue, looking for a Jewish actor in the style of Zac Efron, to play Marc Spector, a man with dissociative disorders who believes he was resurrected and received powers from the Egyptian god Knoshu.

Jeremy Slater, known for his work in "The Exorcist" of FOX and in “Umbrella Academy” Netflix, will act as a showrunner. There is no release date yet, but this filming by the end of the year suggests a potential premiere by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Via information | The GWW

