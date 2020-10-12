Moon Knight, an incredible fan art shows us Keanu Reeves as Marc Spector

For some time now, rumors have been circulating about a possible involvement of Keanu Reeves for Moon Knight, the new highly anticipated Disney + series centered on the figure of the former CIA agent who becomes an invincible warrior thanks to the god Khonshu.

There is not yet certain news about the protagonist but, fans of the comics created by Doug Moench and Don Perli have very clear ideas about who should be the next knight of the moon. So Eren Gürocak created an incredible fan art in which Keanu Reeves dresses the clothes of the iconic Marvel hero. As you can see in the image below, the hooded vigilante appears standing in front of a huge full moon and, he also holds in his left hand one of his famous lunar daggers.

Although there is still no official for Keanu Reeves as of Moon Knight, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has repeatedly revealed that he and his team are in constant contact with the actor hoping to get him a role sooner or later.

“We talk to him for almost every movie we make. I don’t know when or how he’ll join the MCU, but we really want to find the right way to do it.”

Waiting to find out how things will go, we remind you that again there are no certainties regarding the start of filming. Some time ago it was thought that the production of Monn Kinght could start next November but, in light of the continuous delays and postponements, we do not know if this date will be respected. Meanwhile, take a look at another fan art imagining Daniel Redcliffe as the next Marc Spector.