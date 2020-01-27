Montserrat Oliver explains what it was like to get out of the closet

Share it:

Montserrat Oliver decided to break the silence in a more intimate way and said how it was for her to leave the closet, because many have wanted to know how it was for the beautiful woman to talk about her sexual preferences, since she often avoided talking about the subject.

"Obviously, it is scary to disappoint the people you love and I do not understand why to disappoint because it is normal for everyone to be heterosexual, and as I have always said to me I do not like to label myself and not because they do not accept me or label others, because I feel that every human being has options… "said the presenter.

As if that were not enough Oliver said in the video published on his social networks that another reason he did not speak freely is for fear of losing his job and out of respect for his nephews, because he did not want them to suffer teasing, so He was very cautious in this situation.

"I did not do it publicly obviously not for my mother, my sister was a little more than her children, many things I do not do is for my nephews, social pressure, because they buleen, because as you know I am a public person and everything Everyone finds out... "said Oliver.

Meanwhile, her loyal fans supported her for the way she expressed her feelings and applauded the courage she has always had when facing the camera.

"Life is beautiful that people waste it criticizing and paying more attention to the lives of others," "That's right, life is there to live it, you have to be happy," they wrote to Montse.