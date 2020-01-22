Montserrat Oliver and Yaya seal their love with engagement ring

Share it:

The television host Montserrat Oliver and the model Yaya Kosikova have been in a relationship for 5 years and the first has already delivered the engagement ring to Yaya, reports in different news portals.

Montserrat Oliver and Yaya were recently in the ranch that they share as a couple and which is located in San Antonio, Texas, United States, and in that place Yaya received the ring.

According to the Formula Group portal, Montserrat feels happy that she and Yaya have taken such an important step and have also taken that great test of love, by committing to each other.

It feels more formal and, although I feel you don't need a piece of paper, it is very nice to give a symbol of love like an engagement ring, ”says Oliver.

Montserrat points out that 2015 will never forget him because he met Yaya, perhaps unexpectedly. Both agreed on a work project in the United States; they liked each other, they started treating each other and going out and the relationship between the two took place.

The couple, in these years, have traveled together on a work and vacation plan through different countries of the world, something that they undoubtedly enjoy doing.