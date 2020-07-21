Monterrey would appeal FIFA decision to the TAS for the transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro to Inter Miami

Share it:

Monterrey would appeal FIFA's decision to TAS for the transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro to Inter Miami (Photo: Scott Taetsch / USA TODAY Sports)

Rodolfo Pizarro shine with him Inter Miami in United States. However, his passage through Monterrey still stalks him Scratched He does not intend to give up his legal attempts to sanction the club of the MLS.

More than five months since the Mexican midfielder arrived in Miami. Even so, the legal lawsuit for the transfer continues, since the Monterrey team considers that "it was not the ways."

This is how he described it Duilio Davino, sports director of Monterrey, in an interview with ESPN Radio Formula. "There are situations that cannot be public, sorry, I can't say that much, but there is a disagreement about how the exit was made," he said.

The FIFA Resolution and Controversy Commission rejected the Monterrey lawsuit (Photo: Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

“There were situations in which Monterrey did not agree. It is not so much an economic issue, it is more a matter of form"Clarified the manager.

He mentioned that this afternoon they would have a talk with the legal team to review how the case will be followed up. "That is one of the decisions that will have to be made (appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport). It is likely that the last instance can be reached ”, he detailed.

These statements were made after local media, including ESPN, they announced that the FIFA Resolution and Controversy Commission rejected the club's claim. The Rayados had accused that Pizarro had left for an unjustified reason, so they were asking for more money for the transaction.

Pizarro has been a little over five months at Inter Miami (Photo: Peter Casey / USA TODAY Sports)

“It goes, above all, for the forms. FIFA is very clear that you cannot approach the player who has a contract with a teamDavino pointed out.

On February 12 the club reported that they received the notification by the player where he unilaterally terminates his contract. "Since her desire is to continue her sports career with the new Miami-based MLS franchise," the newsletter says.

And it is that at the end of February, Rodolfo commented that David Beckham, owner of the club, approached him to convince him to go to the United States. "He spoke to me in a video call, he told me that he wanted to count on me and since he spoke to me, I think he had a great influence in making this decision," he told the media.

Duilio Davino, president of Monterrey, commented that he was concerned about Inter's communication with Pizarro (Photo: Twitter @dlptlv)

At this, Davino expressed his disagreement about the approach. “I am concerned about the subject of the video call. If Beckham … I don't know if he belongs to the board or not, but he couldn't talk to players who have a contract ”, he said back then in an interview with Fox Sports.

It is not unfair, it is against the regulation and it is already in the hands of the lawyers, I do not know how the club will react

The sports director refers to Regulations on the Statute and Transfer of Players FIFA. In its article 17, section 5, section on the consequences of the termination of contracts without just cause, it reads:

David Beckham had an approach with Pizarro before signing with Inter Miami (Photo: Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

"It will be sanctioned any person subject to the FIFA Statutes and regulations (club officials, players' agents, players, etc.) who acts in any way that induce the termination of a contract between a professional player and a club in order to facilitate transfer of the player ”.

So far, neither Inter Miami nor Monterrey have officially communicated the legal matter to FIFA.

