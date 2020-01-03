Monster Self-Defense Force is the new manga that Junya Inoue will release in the spring

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through his Twitter profile, the mangaka Junya Inoue, known primarily for Btooom!, has revealed to all her fans that she is currently working on an interesting new paper production called Kaiju Jieitai (Monster Self-Defense Force) and currently expected for spring 2020.

Currently the information we have about the manga is very little, to the point that we currently do not even know what the narrative incipit of the production is, but in return a first image has been released about it – viewable at the end of the news – and it has been confirmed that Studio Hisekutta is collaborating in the realization of the project, of which news will surely be revealed in the coming weeks.

In case you don't know Inoue, its Btooom manga! it was originally published in Shinchosha's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then ended on the Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018. The success of the paper work has also led to the realization of an anime adaptation divided into 12 episodes aired in 2012 and streamed from Crunchyroll.

Speaking of other particularly talked-about manga series, the arrival of the new manga Kakko no Iinazuke, created by Miki Yoshikawa, was recently revealed. By the way, the release date of the last chapter of Birdmen has also been announced over the past few days.