Monster Hunter World will not be released on Switch but a new unreleased chapter is not excluded

During a recent meeting with shareholders, Capcom confirmed as currently there are no plans to bring Monster Hunter World to Nintendo Switch, however the Osaka house seems to be planning something new also for Switch owners.

The company says that a new adventure "aimed at an audience of school-aged children"is under study, currently there are no specific plans on the subject but Capcom seems interested in developing a new adventure for Switch dedicated to middle school kids, thus raising the target compared to Monster Hunter Stories for 3DS, mainly dedicated to the very young.

Capcom's statement however, it is very smoky and it is not clear what is meant by a game dedicated to middle school kids, if we think that the episodes released on PSP had met with huge success at the indicated target, which to date also represents a good portion of Switch users in Japan .

We just have to wait for further clarifications, remembering in any case that at the moment there is still nothing certain, the development of this mysterious project seems not to have started and everything is being evaluated by the publisher.