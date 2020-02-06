Monster Hunter World premieres crossover event with Resident Evil 2 Remake on PC

Share it:

At the time Capcom promised that in February the players of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC they would have a new creature and a very special event (among other things). As promised in debt both contents are already available.

On the one hand we have the Racoon City event that brings us the characters of Resident Evil 2 Remake to this title and on the other we have the appearance of a classic beast such as Rajang.

Iceborne hunters will be able to enjoy a special event mission for a limited time in collaboration with Raccoon City. Take on this particular Vaal Hazak Espóreo and you can get the materials to create complete armor sets made in the image of the iconic survivors of Raccoon City: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield! In addition, you can also get other rewards as Raccoon City pendants for your weapons.

If you have finished the main Iceborne campaasapland you can accept a new hunt and start collecting the pieces of Rajang, it will be enough for you to go talk to Selina and the Admiral.

Your new special mission will begin as soon as you have finished the main story of Iceborne (and, therefore, you have solved the mystery of the Omnidragon) and have been in the Destiny Lands at least once. When you feel that you are ready for this brutal fight against one of the most powerful monsters in the world of Monster Hunter, go to Seliana and talk to the Admiral to begin the mission. Defeating this powerful enemy will allow you, of course, to get materials to create some of the most powerful weapons and armor in the game. Good luck, hunters.

And it does not end there because from February 28 you can enjoy the lunar festival, a new Selina event, as well as the possibility of repeating the winter star festival in Astera.