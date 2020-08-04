Monster Hunter World: over 16 million copies sold, almost 6 for Iceborne

Share it:

During the last meeting with shareholders to present last quarter's financial results, Capcom stressed the excellent results obtained by the Monster Hunter World project, to date, the single best selling company game ever.

Monster Hunter World has achieved quota 16 million copies distributed while the Iceborne expansion has exceeded 5.8 million units distributed, for a total that abundantly exceeds 20 million pieces, a success therefore certainly important for the Capcom game.

Many are expecting a sequel to Monster Hunter World on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, at the moment the house of Osaka has not unbalanced in this regard merely saying that the support for the game will continue, as shown by the most recent updates for Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

And what about the arrival of MH World on Switch? Again, everything is silent but it is thought that Capcom may be working on a spin-off designed for a younger audience, on the style of Monster Hunter Stories released on Nintendo 3DS and smartphones. And what do you think of it? Will we see Monster Hunter World 2 or will Capcom evolve the series perhaps with a new brand, thus starting a new further strand for its famous saga?