Monster Hunter World is two years old: Astera Thanksgiving Festival opens

Capcom's leaders celebrate the two years since the release of Monster Hunter World by inviting us to participate in the Astera Thanksgiving Festival and the Astriana Festival in Seliana, two events that will allow all Hunters to receive many ingame bonuses and embark on new adventures .

The double initiative of the Japanese videogame giant is already active and will remain so until Thursday 13 February on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Those who join the celebrations to commemorate Monster Hunter World's two years of life will have access to one a whole new set of activities, items of equipment, unlockable and consumable items useful to get the better of the most illustrious creatures.

From a strictly content point of view, the MHW Double Festival introduces one special armor style, with limited availability event missions which, once concluded, will allow players to obtain the materials necessary to forge the different parts of the armor.

Also during the Festival that celebrates the two years of Monster Hunter World, they can be unlocked 3 good bad luck per day and complete the limited requests to receive fireworks, thank you vouchers, astral vouchers and … snowman! Among the further news of the event, we also mention the discounts at the structures, the new assistant costumes, the special dishes at the canteen of the Sala and many missions to be completed both alone and in multiplayer. Monster Hunter World Iceborne buyers will be able to get further benefits during the Astral Festival.